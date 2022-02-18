Work on South Midland Avenue project could begin again soon

Warm winter weather could facilitate construction crews returning to work on the South Midland Avenue project earlier than anticipated, a Glenwood Springs spokesperson said.

Project Resource Studio spokesperson Meredith Carroll provided a progress update on South Midland during Glenwood Springs city council’s regular meeting Thursday. Project Resource Studio is contracted by the city for South Midland public information management.

“The project is tracking along very well,” Carroll said. “But to finish strong, we have to focus on the remaining critical work.”

South Midland is on schedule for completion this summer, Carroll said, adding about 75% of the budgeted work is complete.

Wrapping up the work includes finishing sidewalks throughout the project, adding curb and gutter to some locations, completing retention walls along South Midland and Hager Lane, connecting water main lines, facing shotcrete walls and landscaping, Carroll said.

Responding to a question from Mayor Jonathan Godes, Assistant City Engineer Ryan Johnson informed council members the project’s contractors are responsible for patching potholes along the project and are working to address the growing number of road disturbances between the 27th Street roundabout about 3 Mile Road.

“We are getting some crews out there (Friday),” Johnson said.

In other business, the council voted 4-0, with council members Paula Stepp and Ingrid Wussow absent, to meet online at noon Feb. 25 for the purpose of selecting and appointing an applicant to the Ward No. 1 seat left vacant by former council member Steve Davis’ resignation in January.

After pausing work for a couple years as a result of the pandemic, the Roaring Fork Housing Authority put a letter of intent before the council, asking for $10,000 seed money to help the entity as it transitions to a non-profit organization.

Created to address housing shortages throughout the Roaring Fork Valley, the entity reported transitioning to a nonprofit organization would allow it to access state and federal funding streams inaccessible to municipalities.

“The seed money could potentially be matched with other funding sources,” said Jen Ooton, Glenwood Springs’ assistant city manager. “There are lots of state dollars that will potentially be available.”

Mayor Pro Tem Charlie Willman moved to approve the letter of intent and one-time payment of $10,000 to the housing coalition. Godes seconded the motion, which passed 4-0.

The first reading of an ordinance regarding funding for the city’s new public art master plan was moved to the council’s next regular session, March 3, to allow council members absent from Thursday’s meeting to weigh in on the topic.

Glenwood Springs City Council unanimously appointed several new and returning board and commission members during their regular session Thursday. The appointed and their seats are listed below: Financial Advisory Board Christian Henny, reappointed to regular seat Salvador Rico, finance seat Asha John, city seat Transportation Commission Ralph Trapani, reappointed to regular seat Dean Kinkel, regular seat Historic Preservation Commission James Larsen, regular seat Marianne Ackerman, regular seat Grant Stevens, regular seat Parks and Recreation Commission Christina Pearson, reappointed to regular seat Laura Speck, reappointed to regular seat Tyler Benton, regular seat

Reporter Ike Fredregill can be reached at 970-384-9154 or by email at ifredregill@postindependent.com.