Work on South Midland Avenue project could begin again soon
Glenwood Springs City Council approves $10,000 payment to Roaring Fork Housing Coalition
Warm winter weather could facilitate construction crews returning to work on the South Midland Avenue project earlier than anticipated, a Glenwood Springs spokesperson said.
Project Resource Studio spokesperson Meredith Carroll provided a progress update on South Midland during Glenwood Springs city council’s regular meeting Thursday. Project Resource Studio is contracted by the city for South Midland public information management.
“The project is tracking along very well,” Carroll said. “But to finish strong, we have to focus on the remaining critical work.”
South Midland is on schedule for completion this summer, Carroll said, adding about 75% of the budgeted work is complete.
Wrapping up the work includes finishing sidewalks throughout the project, adding curb and gutter to some locations, completing retention walls along South Midland and Hager Lane, connecting water main lines, facing shotcrete walls and landscaping, Carroll said.
Responding to a question from Mayor Jonathan Godes, Assistant City Engineer Ryan Johnson informed council members the project’s contractors are responsible for patching potholes along the project and are working to address the growing number of road disturbances between the 27th Street roundabout about 3 Mile Road.
“We are getting some crews out there (Friday),” Johnson said.
In other business, the council voted 4-0, with council members Paula Stepp and Ingrid Wussow absent, to meet online at noon Feb. 25 for the purpose of selecting and appointing an applicant to the Ward No. 1 seat left vacant by former council member Steve Davis’ resignation in January.
After pausing work for a couple years as a result of the pandemic, the Roaring Fork Housing Authority put a letter of intent before the council, asking for $10,000 seed money to help the entity as it transitions to a non-profit organization.
Created to address housing shortages throughout the Roaring Fork Valley, the entity reported transitioning to a nonprofit organization would allow it to access state and federal funding streams inaccessible to municipalities.
“The seed money could potentially be matched with other funding sources,” said Jen Ooton, Glenwood Springs’ assistant city manager. “There are lots of state dollars that will potentially be available.”
Mayor Pro Tem Charlie Willman moved to approve the letter of intent and one-time payment of $10,000 to the housing coalition. Godes seconded the motion, which passed 4-0.
The first reading of an ordinance regarding funding for the city’s new public art master plan was moved to the council’s next regular session, March 3, to allow council members absent from Thursday’s meeting to weigh in on the topic.
Glenwood Springs City Council unanimously appointed several new and returning board and commission members during their regular session Thursday.
The appointed and their seats are listed below:
Financial Advisory Board
Christian Henny, reappointed to regular seat
Salvador Rico, finance seat
Asha John, city seat
Transportation Commission
Ralph Trapani, reappointed to regular seat
Dean Kinkel, regular seat
Historic Preservation Commission
James Larsen, regular seat
Marianne Ackerman, regular seat
Grant Stevens, regular seat
Parks and Recreation Commission
Christina Pearson, reappointed to regular seat
Laura Speck, reappointed to regular seat
Tyler Benton, regular seat
Reporter Ike Fredregill can be reached at 970-384-9154 or by email at ifredregill@postindependent.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Gov. Jared Polis talks affordable housing, childcare, teacher retention during visit to Glenwood Springs
Gov. Jared Polis’ campaign trail brought him to Tequila’s Mexican Restaurant in Glenwood Springs on Thursday evening, where he spent time fielding questions from local leaders and activists.