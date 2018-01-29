 Wreck briefly bottlenecks Glenwood Canyon traffic | PostIndependent.com

A single-car wreck on the westbound lane of Interstate 70 just west of Hanging Lake sent one person to the hospital Sunday evening.

Despite the crash, crews were able to keep one lane of traffic moving through the area, and one person was transported to the hospital with moderate injuries, according to Colorado State Patrol.