Wussow gets Glenwood Springs City Council’s unanimous nod for Ward 2 seat appointment

New Glenwood Springs City Council member Ingrid Wussow is sworn in Tuesday by City Clerk Catherine Fletcher following her appointment to the Ward 2 seat.

Zoom meeting screenshot

Ingrid Wussow is the new Ward 2 representative on Glenwood Springs City Council.

The current Glenwood Planning and Zoning Commission member, realtor and former bakery owner was the unanimous pick out of three applicants during a special City Council video meeting on Tuesday afternoon.

Wussow replaces former Councilor Rick Voorhees, who resigned from his seat earlier this fall. Ward 2 takes in the West Glenwood area east to Traver Trail.

Wussow, 43, was selected over two other applicants to fill out Voorhees’ term until the April 2021 City Council election.

The others who had sought appointment were Hanging Lake Inn owner Monica Wolny and retired contractor Ray Schmahl. All three applicants were interviewed by City Council on Oct. 19.

“All three candidates are qualified … but I felt Ms. Wussow is the best candidate at this time for this position,” Council Charlie Willman said in making the motion to appoint Wussow.

Councilor Paula Stepp agreed.

“The interviews showed us the broad interests of each and what they see for the community,” Stepp said. “I did feel that Ingrid has a good, strong working knowledge of what happens in the city, and the concerns we have.”

No other nominations were entered, and Wussow was approved on a 6-0 vote by council. She was sworn in immediately to participate in the other two items on Tuesday’s agenda. Those included discussion and decisions regarding outdoor winter dining assistance for restaurants and an update on the Grizzly Creek water intake emergency project.

“I look forward to serving the citizens of Glenwood these next six months, and I appreciate your vote of confidence,” Wussow said.

