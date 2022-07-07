Xcel Energy transmission lines source of recent Glenwood Springs power outages, city says
Xcel Energy is working to determine a transmission line issue that is believed to have caused numerous power outages in Glenwood Springs, a city news release states.
“In Glenwood Springs, the wholesale electricity that we buy is sent to us over Xcel Energy transmission lines which then connect into our system for distribution,” the release states. “While the exact problem has not yet been determined, our information indicates that this is an issue with the Xcel transmission lines and is not a City distribution system issue.”
Updates will be made available at http://www.cogs.us, the release states.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User