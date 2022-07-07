Xcel Energy transmission lines source of recent Glenwood Springs power outages, city says

Blurred coffee shop interior to use as background or template

Xcel Energy is working to determine a transmission line issue that is believed to have caused numerous power outages in Glenwood Springs, a city news release states.

“In Glenwood Springs, the wholesale electricity that we buy is sent to us over Xcel Energy transmission lines which then connect into our system for distribution,” the release states. “While the exact problem has not yet been determined, our information indicates that this is an issue with the Xcel transmission lines and is not a City distribution system issue.”

Updates will be made available at http://www.cogs.us , the release states.