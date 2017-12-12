Christmas wreath fight precedes SUV theft

Police arrested a local transient Friday night after he allegedly got into a fight with a hotel employee over a Christmas wreath and stole a car from a man who had been trying to help him, according to court documents.

Noah Huckabee, 28, only made it to the Marolt housing parking area, where officers found him clearing out his nearby campsite and preparing to drive the stolen 2013 Range Rover to Denver, according to an affidavit filed in Pitkin County District Court.

Huckabee was charged with felony aggravated motor vehicle theft, as well as a slew of misdemeanors, including DUI, theft, trespassing, criminal mischief and assault.

The Molly Gibson Lodge front desk manager told police he was outside the hotel about 10 p.m. when he saw Huckabee jump onto an outcropping at the hotel, the affidavit states. The manager told Huckabee to leave.

"At this time, (Huckabee) ripped a decorative holiday wreath off the side of the building," according to the affidavit. "(The manager) told him to put it down and tried to take it away. (Huckabee) refused to let go and struggled to pull it away from (the manager)."

The manager suffered a dislocated finger during the struggle for the wreath before Huckabee allegedly "took a closed fist swing" at his face, which he dodged, the affidavit states. Huckabee then ran away.

About half an hour later, a man who lives on West Hopkins Avenue called emergency dispatchers and reported that Huckabee had just stolen his Range Rover. The man said he had tried to help Huckabee in the past and that he'd shown up that night to retrieve clothing stored at the man's house, then took the car when the man went to use the bathroom, according to the affidavit.

Police found other items stolen from the man's house inside the SUV.

Huckabee smelled of alcohol and yelled and cursed at police officers when he was arrested, the affidavit states. He admitted he was about to drive the SUV to Denver "had police not caught him," according to the document.

