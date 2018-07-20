Yadloskis honored as Grand Marshals for this weekend’s Grand Valley Days

John and Patty Yadloski of Parachute are being honored this weekend by the Grand Valley Parks Association as Grand Marshals for the 2018 Grand Valley Days. The weekend celebration takes place Friday evening, Saturday and Sunday.

The Yadloskis’ story could very well be a saga if the Old West, or a basis for this years' theme "Stars and Stripes Country Style" as it is a tale of dreams, perseverance and strong belief.

In the late 1960s and early 1970s there was a major decline in industry and manufacturing in the eastern and mid western part of our country eliminating many jobs and depressing the areas economy. This and a promise of better opportunities in the west prompted many to follow a dream. John and Patty were among those. They made a decision to move to Meeker, where they had an acquaintance. The decision created the necessity of selling properties and belongings.

Even in the hard times that existed in their area, the properties sold quickly and for good monies. In 1971, they bought a GMC cattle truck, loaded it and their pickup with their worldly possessions and four kids and left Ohio headed west. Upon arrival in Rifle they discovered that their contact in Meeker had moved to Rifle but the outlook for employment and housing was pretty bleak.

"The Lord had led them to Colorado," so failure was not option and within a day a residence was found and John was gainfully employed. No longer needed, the cattle truck was offered for sale, but the buyer, Jake Hass, asked that he be allowed to try it out for three weeks because he was unsure that a 6 cylinder GMC truck would handle the mountains.

The trial worked out and the deal was struck and life moved on. It was three years before they arrived in Meeker. John, Patty and family lived and worked in western Colorado and spent two years in Sacaton, Arizona doing missionary work on the Pima Reservation before finally settling in Parachute.

Recommended Stories For You

John and Patty established the Faith Baptist Church in the Delilah Rebecca Lodge building in the early 1980s and thus began their long and faithful service to the Parachute community. John served as a Parachute Trustee and a member of the Planning Commission for more than 20 years and included a term as Mayor Pro-Tem.

John recalls working closely with Parachute Mayor J. D. Beasley at the town springs and getting up at 2 a.m. to pop man holes to locate wastewater infiltration, or maybe a pump truck dumping. He was on the board of the Bluestone Water Conservancy District and was a volunteer for the Grand Valley Fire Protection District and becoming a First Responder.

John also worked for the Garfield County School District 16 for five years and operated his own jack-of-all-trades handy man/construction business.

Patty was not just sitting idle; in addition to all those things that come with being a pastors' wife she ran a daycare service for 22 years. During this time a new Church building was constructed, mostly by the pastors own hands.

John enjoyed hunting and fishing when he was able and still likes "junkin." While he is no longer pastor, he has his ministries and takes care of the yard at the church. Patty loves her beautiful flowers and likes to cook. She once swore she would not live in Parachute with its dirt streets, but now says "she loves our little town."

The Yadloskis will ride in the Grand Valley Day Parade on Saturday.