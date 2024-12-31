Year in review: 2024’s heartwarming moments in Garfield County

Throughout the past year, Garfield County was home to numerous uplifting stories filled with heroism, creativity, and community spirit. These stories highlighted the best qualities of its residents and brought the community closer together. Here’s a look back at some of the most memorable moments.

Leap year babies celebrate a rare birthday

In February, Parks Cutchin and June Berns, Pre-k students at Sopris Elementary, celebrated their first official birthday after being born on Feb. 29, 2020. The unique milestone was marked with personalized celebrations reflecting their interests.

Cutchin, known for his love of Hot Wheels and French fries, treated his classmates to McDonald’s Happy Meals. Berns, an avid skier, enjoyed a mermaid-themed party with her family, capped off by a trip to the Glenwood Springs Hot Springs. Both families embraced the rarity of the occasion, planning to celebrate in grand style every four years.

Cutchin’s and Berns’ shared milestones brought smiles to their classmates, teachers, and families, adding a unique touch to the year.

In the year 2028, Cutchin and Berns will look to celebrate their second (but technically eighth) birthday together.

Rifle hero saves lives during fiery crash

In April, Alec Larson of Rifle became a hero after saving a mother and her baby from a fiery car wreck on Colorado Highway 82. Larson, a carpet cleaner with a history of volunteer firefighting, was on his way to work when he came across the wreckage of two vehicles near the Cattle Creek exit. He immediately pulled over and ran to help. Using scissors, Larson freed the mother from her seatbelt and moved her to safety. Moments later, she screamed that her baby was still in the car. Acting quickly, Larson retrieved the baby through the hatchback just 20 seconds before the vehicle was engulfed in flames.

Larson then assisted in rescuing the driver of the other vehicle, whose legs appeared to be broken, with the help of law enforcement officers. Larson’s actions that day saved multiple lives and exemplified selflessness in the face of danger. Those actions were recognized by the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office in May, awarding Larson the Citizen’s Lifesaving Award.

Lost camera reunites memories and friends

In July, Silt resident Jeff Zelenka found an Olympus camera that had been submerged in the Colorado River for over five years. Against all odds, the SD card inside the broken camera still worked and held more than 900 photos and videos, including wedding pictures, vacation snapshots, and everyday moments.

Zelenka shared the images in local Facebook groups with a plea to find the rightful owner. Within hours, the post went viral, and the community pitched in to help. Eventually, Zelenka connected with Frederick Simonton, a friend of the camera’s owner, Matt, who had lost it during a fishing trip.

Zelenka later reflected on the experience, saying it restored his faith in humanity and showcased the tight-knit nature of the valley.

Glenwood Springs Fire Department welcomes five new firefighters

In August, the Glenwood Springs Fire Department expanded its team by hiring five new firefighters, a rare and significant milestone. The recruits — Reece McMillan, Brookelin Seckman, Lance Marshall, Jantzen Paris, and Nate Hassell — are all Colorado natives, with three of them graduating from Glenwood Springs High School.

The department’s student involvement program played a key role in cultivating local talent. Students interested in firefighting gain hands-on experience through training and ride-alongs, inspiring many to pursue careers in the field. Seckman, now the department’s fourth female firefighter, noted how the technical side of rescue operations drew her to the team.

“I did my ride-along and was able to experience a lot of the good culture that’s out here,” Seckman said in August. “I’ve done over 20 ride-alongs, and this place really stuck out to me … This job is 80% medical, so you see a lot more special tech-rescue.”

The new hires will help address the increasing demand for fire services in the area, especially as fire seasons grow more intense.

Sopris Mine brings art to life

After decades of challenges, the Sopris Mine near Carbondale reopened this year under owner Robert Congdon’s vision of integrating art with industry. The mine, known for its marble and alabaster deposits, is set to become an artistic hub with sculptures and creative spaces carved directly into its walls.

Congdon’s journey has been anything but easy. From revoked permits to legal battles, the mine faced numerous setbacks before operations could resume. Despite the challenges, Congdon remains focused on his dream of transforming the mine into a global destination for artists. Plans include an amphitheater and studios where artists can create works inspired by the mine’s natural beauty.

Already, the mine has produced remarkable sculptures, including a 55-foot eagle carved into its walls, with Congdon’s passion turning the mine into a beacon of creativity.