Year in review: Best Citizen Telegram photos of 2023

Staff Report
  

Stacy Hansen of Grand Junction grips a handle as a backhoe whips her across a slippery surface in Parachute in June 2023.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

As the year comes to a close, here’s a look back at the best Citizen Telegram photos of 2023.

Tobias Hohon, front, and Ellie Lange ride a sled on a hill near Rifle Garfield County Airport in January 2023.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
A truck splashes through mud at the Rifle Rendezvous mud bog event in May 2023.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
Coal Ridge base runner Ben Simons gets picked off while playing against Rifle during the Austin Booth Memorial Wood Bat Tournament in July 2023.
Theresa Hamilton/Courtesy
Rifle Recreation Program Manager Kendrick Robinson works on flood mitigation efforts at Centennial Park after it flooded in
August 2023.
Kyle Mills/Courtesy
Grand Valley sophomore Brynli Dowd winds up to punt the ball against Rifle on March 14.
Theresa Hamilton/Courtesy
Rifle senior Logan Gross applies a stiff-arm during a home game against Brush.
Theresa Hamilton/Courtesy
Colorado Exteme Hockey coach Carlos Ross drives a zamboni down Railroad Avenue to celebrate the announcement of Rifle’s new ice rink in October 2023.
Taylor Cramer/Post Independent
Heroes shopping with families in the Walmart located in Rifle in December 2023.
Katherine Tomanek/Post Independent
Rifle Police Department’s Shelby Beitzel and Haley Walker do pushups in February 2023.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

