Year in review: Top Citizen Telegram stories for 2023

With the new year right around the corner, the Citizen Telegram takes a look back at the top five major stories to hit the press.

The year 2023 was chock full of monumental stories. From flooding and a major wildfire near Parachute to Rifle trying to solve the region’s insidious housing crisis, Western Garfield County was abuzz with activity.

Here is a look at the most pressing stories we think resonated most with the Citizen Telegram readership.

Spring Creek Fire

Smoke was visible for miles. The newsroom was bombarded by daily news releases from federal firefighting agencies and pictures sent by worried Garfield County residents.

Peaking more than 3,000 acres in size, Parachute residents spent a good portion of the summer hoping the hundreds of personnel could quell what’s known as the Spring Creek Fire. In rugged, high-country terrain more than five miles south of Parachute, fire crews were alerted to a brush fire that broke out in late June. The fire, starting at a modest 200 acres, quickly spread to about 1,500 acres within two hours of the first call.

The Grand Valley Fire Protection District was, to say the least, inundated with this wildfire. It soon prompted help from firefighters from all over the United States. This included firefighters from Oregon, California and Wyoming. Meanwhile, federal aviators took to the skies, releasing drop buckets from helicopters and piercing the landscape in a haze of bright red fire retardant from airplanes.

On the ground, fire officials feared the fire could impact nearby oil and gas infrastructure. Luckily, that didn’t happen as the area dodged what could have been an even more disastrous bullet.

By late September, the majority of the fire, determined to likely be human-caused, was considered 100% contained. But before snow dropped, there were parts of the fire that were still smoldering.

A helicopter flies through smoke at the Spring Creek Fire. UCR/Courtesy

Parachute flooding

In ironic fashion, the town of Parachute also had to deal with flooding prior to the Spring Creek Fire.

In May 2023, spring runoff from the previous winter turned epic. According to the Colorado Water Supply Outlook, snowpack in the Colorado River Basin headwaters showed it was above normal at 124% of the median. Elsewhere, this powerful spring runoff caused mudslides at Red Mountain in Glenwood Springs and in Glenwood Canyon, closing down the Hanging Lake Trail.

The rush of water led to Parachute Creek breaking its depth record. In 1976, the creek reached a depth of 9.47 feet. Almost 50 years later in 2023, Parachute Creek reached a depth of 9.98 feet.

But arguably the bigger story was how the community responded to the flooding. Garfield County provided sandbags. Mayor Tom Rugaard, local wrestlers and a church group all helped fill the bigs with the aim of keeping the water damage at bay.

The town also dug out a massive ditch in its parks and recreation property near Cottonwood Park to divert flood water. And in the end the ditch worked, as the water flow that peaked at about 1,150 cubic feet per second was luckily kept from inflicting further damage.

Sandbags surround a residence in Parachute as flooding threatens buildings earlier in 2023. Town of Parachute/Courtesy

Setting a new standard

Controversy struck the Garfield Re-2 School District this past year. In May 2023, Board President Tony May introduced the idea of the school district implementing what’s called the American Birthright Standard, a highly conservative social studies program that was also adopted by the Woodland Park School District.

The proposal to introduce ABS turned into a monthslong effort that included the creation of a social studies committee made up of teachers, parents and community members to review multiple curricula. It also led to public forums and two surveys. But after all the effort, the motion to adopt ABS was voted down in October.

“We don’t want our community to be torn apart like Woodland Park, where vocal ideologues took over the school board, causing chaos where there used to be peace,” Willow Brotzman, a parent with two students in the Re-2 District, said in a news release. “They’ve bulldozed their community to institute American Birthright despite community opposition, opposed school mental health programs and bullied educators by barring them from speaking publicly on school matters and firing those that did.”

After the November elections, the Re-2 School Board was reorganized, with May stepping down as president. The ultimate question, however, is whether the board decides to re-introduce the implementation of ABS.

Garfield Re-2 School Board Member Tony May. Westley Crouch/Post Independent

Habitat for Humanity

Housing is a crisis in Garfield County, and the city of Rifle put its best foot forward when it approved leasing out a piece of land — at $1 per year — for the creation of a modular home production facility.

The modular home facility is set to supply the region with one- and two-story modular houses built with recycled steel. The houses will be sold for well under Garfield County’s median sales price for a single-family home.

Habitat not only plans to pump out about 100 homes a year, it’s also working with Colorado Mountain College and the Colorado River Board of Cooperative Education Services (BOCES) to offer construction training for local students. This includes training 30-50 individuals a year. The facility is also set to bring in 27 full-time jobs to the region.

But in addition to Rifle approving the $1 lease, regional Habitat President Gail Schwartz said Gov. Jared Polis requested a $3 million direct spending grant from U.S. Congress to support the project.

“This shows tremendous support on the part of our U.S. senators for the work we’re doing here in Rifle,” Schwartz said. “It would be so impactful for this reason.”

Conor Cahill, Polis’ press secretary, said the governor wants to ensure there is a home for every Colorado budget and Habitat for Humanity Roaring Fork Valley is setting a model for the state on tackling its housing crisis.

“Gov. Polis has visited the Basalt Vista Net Zero Affordable Community to see the impact communities like this can make. Innovative solutions like building modular home production facilities locally can cut down on the financial costs and environmental impacts of shipping and make the time between building a home and people living in it much, much faster,” he said. “Gov. Polis looks forward to visiting this new project in Rifle and making sure the state steps up to help address the major housing challenges we face.”

Gail Schwarz, President, Habitat for Humanity of the Roaring Fork Valley.

Eco Dwelling

Speaking of solving the affordable housing crisis, there’s another entity out there making well-received moves around Rifle.

Eco Dwelling LLC, which opened its own modular home production facility east of Rifle in 2021, was given the greenlight by Rifle City Council in July 2023 to build 51 units on 7.9 acres near the intersection of Megan Avenue and Last Chance Drive on the city’s south side. Called Fritzlan Ranch, the subdivision will include 40 one-story, two-bedroom units and 11 one-story, three-bedroom units.

“We are the only development in the Colorado River Valley to be free market affordable housing at 30% AMI,” Eco Dwelling Rep. John Kuersten told Rifle City Council in July. “That is the definition of affordable housing, is that we hit the 30% of AMI and we do hit them with the two-bedroom.”

According to Eco Dwelling’s website, the entity has more affordable housing projects in the works for the near future.