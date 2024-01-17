Yellow Slide meteorite story making another appearance at the Rifle Branch Library
On Saturday, the Rifle Heritage Center is joining the Rifle Branch Library for a journey through time about the discovery of the Yellow Slide meteorite in Rifle.
Gary Miller, a local fixture, will share the curious story, which will connect the notorious Harvey Logan, AKA Kid Curry, and the Parachute train robbery to the discovery of the meteor in the late 1940s.
An article written by Willa Kane, a former archivist and volunteer for the Frontier Historical Society and Museum, about the Yellow Slide meteorite was written in 2013 and provides more information.
This event at the library is free and open to everyone. For more information on the event, call 970-625-4862 or 970-625-3471.
What: reserving our Heritage: Rifle’s Yellow Slide Meteorite
When: 1 p.m. Saturday
Where: Rifle Branch Library at 207 East Ave
Cost: Free
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.