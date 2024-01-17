Yellow Slide meteorite story making another appearance at the Rifle Branch Library

On Saturday, the Rifle Heritage Center is joining the Rifle Branch Library for a journey through time about the discovery of the Yellow Slide meteorite in Rifle.

Gary Miller, a local fixture, will share the curious story, which will connect the notorious Harvey Logan, AKA Kid Curry, and the Parachute train robbery to the discovery of the meteor in the late 1940s.

An article written by Willa Kane, a former archivist and volunteer for the Frontier Historical Society and Museum, about the Yellow Slide meteorite was written in 2013 and provides more information.

This event at the library is free and open to everyone. For more information on the event, call 970-625-4862 or 970-625-3471.