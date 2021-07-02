TGIFridays on 7th in Glenwood Springs

The Glenwood Recreation department rolled out family movie nights under the the Grand Avenue bridge on Thursday nights but starting on July 2 they will be hosting another family friendly event called, Fridays on 7th.

The event will be free and feature live concerts featuring local talent from throughout the Roaring Fork Valley will occur in Bethel Plaza. Attendees of the event are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs to sit in as seating underneath the bridge will be limited.

The free concert series will last for seven weeks beginning Saturday, July 2 through Aug. 1. The artists who are scheduled to play at Fridays on 7th all vary in genre and style.

Fridays on 7th Schedule



The Queen Bees, an all-female bluegrass band, are set to kick off the event. They will be followed by the Double Diamond Band (July 9), The Bell Creek Band (July 16), and the Aspen Rolling Stone Review (July 23). The Feeding Giants will perform on July 30, who are an acoustic trio from New Castle. Suzanne Paris and the Aspen Allstars will play Aug. 6, and lastly, Rodrigo, an acoustic guitarist specializing in cover songs will hit the stage on Aug. 13.

The weekly concerts will last from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Visit, https://www.glenwoodrec.com/ if you want to find out more information about Fridays on 7th and other upcoming Glenwood Recreation events.