You heard it, folks: Gov. Jared Polis predicts Avs to win by 1 against Tampa Bay
Gov. Jared Polis is ready to welcome Lord Stanley’s Cup to Colorado after tonight.
During a visit to Glenwood Springs on Friday to mark the reopening of Hanging Lake Trail, Polis offered his gubernatorial prediction on the outcome of game five tonight in the Stanley Cup series against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
The Avs are currently up 3-1 on Tampa Bay and, if they win tonight, they take home the cup.
“We had a blowout, they had a blowout,” Polis said, referring to the Avs’ 7-0 win in game two and Tampa’s 6-2 win in game three. “I think this is going to be a 1- or 2-point game here.”
After some laughs and some hesitation, Polis gave his prediction on the final score.
“Let’s say 4-3, Avs,” he said.
The Avalanche plays Tampa Bay at 6 p.m. tonight in Ball Arena.
