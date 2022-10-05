Your utility bill is going up in October thanks to higher natural gas prices
State regulators OK requests by Xcel Energy, Atmos Energy to pass through fuel costs
Utilities are paying more for natural gas, which means many Colorado customers started to see higher bills starting Oct. 1.
The Colorado Public Utilities Commission approved fuel rate adjustments Wednesday, Sept. 28 for Xcel Energy-Colorado and Atmos Energy Corp. Regulations allow the utilities to pass through higher fuel costs to customers.
Although Xcel Energy said monthly increases will be in the single digits, residential customers could end up paying nearly 54% more in December than they did in December 2021, according to a notice sent by the company.
The Public Utilities Commission’s action on the companies’ fuel-cost adjustment is separate from pending decisions on proposed increases in the two companies’ base rates. The commissioners expressed concern about the impacts on customers, but said their options were limited.
“I’m just concerned that consumers don’t know about the tsunami that may be coming and aren’t prepared for it,” said Bill Levis, a former director of what is now the Colorado Office of the Utility Consumer Advocate.
This story is from DenverPost.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.