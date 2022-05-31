You’re not imagining it: It’s been windier than usual in Colorado, and that’s a big problem
They're not just annoying. High winds increase fire danger and take a bite out of Colorado agriculture and tourism.
The Colorado Sun
How to choose the best descriptors for Colorado’s winds this year?
Roof-lifting. Flag-shredding. Tree-felling. Truck-flipping. Sandblasting. Patio-jumbling. Skin-exfoliating. Eye-watering. Highway-shrouding. Window rattling. Fire spreading.
Let’s ask a man not known for hyperbole.
“I have never, ever, ever seen wind like this,” said John Salazar, a former politician who has been weather watching at his family’s farm in the San Luis Valley for most of his 69 years. In a fit of emphasis, Salazar added another, “never ever.”
Read the full story via The Colorado Sun.
