You’re not imagining it: It’s been windier than usual in Colorado, and that’s a big problem

How to choose the best descriptors for Colorado’s winds this year?

Roof-lifting. Flag-shredding. Tree-felling. Truck-flipping. Sandblasting. Patio-jumbling. Skin-exfoliating. Eye-watering. Highway-shrouding. Window rattling. Fire spreading.

Let’s ask a man not known for hyperbole.

“I have never, ever, ever seen wind like this,” said John Salazar, a former politician who has been weather watching at his family’s farm in the San Luis Valley for most of his 69 years. In a fit of emphasis, Salazar added another, “never ever.”

