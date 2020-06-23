Youthentity launches its major summer fundraiser virtually starting Wednesday

Youthentity plans to proceed with its major summer fundraiser in a virtual format, for the benefit of the Carbondale-based nonprofit’s financial literacy education and career readiness programs for youth.

Youthentity is set to launch its Virtual Pig Roast Fundraiser at 7 a.m. Wednesday at Youthentity.org with an online auction and raffle for online guests.

According to a news release, up for grabs are several luxury hotel stays, artwork, guided snowcat skiing, private chef experiences, high-end liquor and wine, restaurant gift cards, sporting goods and more.

The raffle entry is $5, and the opening bid for one of the higher-end auction items is $4,400 for a seven-night trip to London.

“Though disappointed to cancel our in-person event, we’re excited to try this new format for the annual Pig Roast Fundraiser,” Kirsten McDaniel, executive director for Youthentity, said in the release.

“We know that our network believes in our programs and wants to help; the online format is an opportunity for anyone to get involved and help further our mission. Our auction and raffle offers something for everyone, from car washes and veterinary services to (snowcat) skiing trips and room nights at the Little Nell.”

The auction closes at 10 p.m. Friday. Guests may also buy “tickets” to the event for $100, which would go as a direct donation to Youthentity programs, or a $150 Super Supporter ticket that includes a $50 gift card to one of Youthentity’s partner restaurants — The Pullman, Phat Thai, Allegria, Izakaya, and Ski-Co owned outlets.

During the three-day event, additional information will be shared via email newsletters and social media. Youthentity will also release videos testimonials from alumni, current students, program facilitators, volunteers, board members and others who have been involved in Youthentity’s youth development programs.

Proceeds from the direct appeal will go to support Youthentity’s Career Academy and Five Year Life Plan programs, which are aimed at helping high school students to think critically about their future, according to the release.

Launched in 2019, Career Academy offers students the opportunity to earn high school class credits while gaining experience in a chosen field, including architecture, culinary arts, hospitality and construction. And, new this year, Youthentity is offering a new track, Animal & Human Health Services, where students can explore the health care and veterinary science fields.

Youthentity’s annual Pig Roast Fundraiser provides almost 25% of the organization’s operating budget, the release states. Its programs serve approximately 4,000 youth on the Western Slope.