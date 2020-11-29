YouthZone column: Mountain West Gives allows our community nonprofits to grow together

Giving is one of the most gratifying feelings in the world, and better yet, one of the simplest. Gifts aren’t always material; sometimes they are simple acts of human kindness or supporting a cause that is important to you. Philanthropy is described as “the desire to promote the welfare of others, expressed especially by the generous donation of money to good causes.” This is what Colorado Gives Day is all about.

Colorado Gives Day makes it convenient year-round to find information and the opportunity to give all in one place. This tool helps donors understand what each nonprofit does and provides options to donate once or continue giving all year through monthly donations.

Colorado is home to over 20,000 non-profits. Of these, YouthZone is the only nonprofit from Aspen to Parachute that provides diversion, intervention, education and counseling for youth and their families. But we know that with so many deserving organizations, it can be difficult to choose which mission to give to.

Nonprofits rarely operate alone. The old adage “It takes a village” refers to this sense of community within the nonprofit community as well. Mountain West Gives is a way to give to Colorado Gives Day organizations in your region. This alliance was created based on the mutual needs we all share and the belief that we should all grow together to serve our community.

Our organizations rely on community support to sustain operations and to complete capital projects. Without these organizations, many of our community needs fall through the cracks. Not only would we see those struggling to manage their lives have more limited resources, but our towns and counties would have to provide these services and find the money in their budgets to fund these services.

Youthzone works with young people year-round building healthier families and stronger communities. As long as there are kids who need intervention and support, YouthZone will be there to guide them as they move forward.

Since 1976, 43,000 youth and their families have been ensured of a better future because of the advocacy and support YouthZone has provided during critical moments in their lives. It is the contributions and support we receive from you, and others in our community, that have empowered YouthZone’s work for the past 44 years.

Your gifts help YouthZone continue giving back to our community. A large part of YouthZone’s philanthropy is to provide our services to as many youth and families as possible regardless of financial means. Without support from donors like you, we would not be able to reach the families in the area who need us most.

Colorado Gives Day is your chance to stand together and give back to those nonprofits that work to better our communities every day. Arrange your donation through Colorado Gives and consider making that donation recurring knowing that you provide ongoing support.

While we always hope you’ll celebrate our community’s youth with us, we especially hope you’ll join us on the statewide day of giving Tuesday, Dec. 8, to celebrate Colorado’s nonprofit community.

Schedule a gift today for Dec. 8 by visiting https://www.coloradogives.org/YouthZone/overview.

Carol Wolff is Director of Development at YouthZone. She brings to YouthZone 11 years of experience as Executive Director of the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre in Grand Lake, Colorado and then of the Colorado Honor Band Association in Denver since 2015.