YouthZone’s Karen Barbee receives state-level appointment

Karen Barbee

The Colorado Coalition for Restorative Justice Practices has appointed YouthZone’s Karen Barbee as its education representative.

Barbee previously taught in the RE-1 School District for 21 years and currently serves as YouthZone’s restorative justice program coordinator.

“[Barbee’s] representation acknowledges YouthZone’s higher level of considered expertise in restorative justice practices,” Lori Mueller, YouthZone executive director, said in a news release.

A certified nonviolent communication trainer and a master practitioner of neurolinguistic programming, Barbee will bring her expertise to the state-level appointment to the Colorado Coalition for Restorative Justice Practices.

“Restorative justice needs community engagement to be successful,” Barbee said in the release.

YouthZone has continued to reach out to local school districts to offer tier one and tier two restorative justice trainings.

Additionally SCRIP – School Community Restorative Implemented Program – also teaches restorative justice practices to teachers and administrators to bring back to their students to strengthen the entire school community the release stated.

According to its bylaws, CCRJP offers statewide network opportunities to create access to high quality restorative justice practices.

“We are excited and honored that Karen has been selected for this role,” Mueller said.

CCRJP has offered funding to small communities to provide restorative justice practices. YouthZone has been a previous grant recipient from the organization according to the release.