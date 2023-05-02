Zone changes for proposal to build six duplexes up Four Mile Road

A developer looks to build multiple duplexes on Four Mile Road south of Glenwood Springs. One step toward breaking ground, however, requires getting a zone change.

A section of developer Sunlight Parkway, LLC’s proposal to establish 12 lots for six two-family residences on 8.7 acres of high country was zoned rural. Since the Sunlight Parkway Minor Subdivision falls on unincorporated land, Garfield County commissioners voted unanimously to change the zone to a residential planned unit development (PUD).

“As a community, as a county, as a region, we are in a housing crunch,” Commissioner Tom Jankovsky said, explaining why he voted in favor of the zone change. “And this isn’t necessarily affordable housing, but this is attainable housing, and there’s access to Four Mile Road.”

The parcel itself, the site of a former wastewater treatment facility, already has a Residential High Comprehensive Plan Future Land Use designation in place — meaning it’s eligible for denser residential development.

“The Future Land Use Map designates the site as Residential High, with a broad density range from 7,500 sq.ft. per unit up to 2 acres per unit, depending on site conditions and public benefit,” county documents state. “The residential designation is consistent with the current PUD proposal which falls in the middle range of the density with an average of 0.725 acres (31,581 sq.ft.) per dwelling unit.”

A private road will connect access onto Four Mile, and the duplexes will surround a 550-foot long cul-de-sac.

The commission’s vote was met by a handful of comments from neighboring residents. Their main concerns were that the development’s density would cause higher traffic volumes, increase light pollution and deplete the area’s water supply. Residents of this area pull their water from water wells called Sunlight View One and Two — not the actual city of Glenwood Springs.

“Now it’s even more dense, there’s more impact on the water table up there, which is already stressed as it is in parts,” Four Mile resident Joshua Green said.

Nearby Four Mile resident Sarah Nordgaard echoed Green’s comments, saying a new development could affect the peace and quiet of the neighborhood.

“We’re talking about a density problem,” she said. “Six duplexes is 12 housing units. You’re bringing on then probably about 24 cars coming up to the property, if there’s two cars per home.”

Sunlight Parkway owner Jason Neuman, who also plans to build his own single-family residence adjacent to the proposed parcel, did have a traffic study conducted. According to county documents, the small size of the “PUD is noted in the study with a generation of 13 vehicle trips in the a.m. peak hour and 13 vehicle trips in the p.m. peak hour.”

And according to its dimensions, the two-story units will make up 2,400 square feet of livable space with a garage that can fit up to 1.5 cars. The units will also be 25 feet tall.

“We’re asking for your support in the project,” Neuman said. “If we get your support for the project, there’s still a lot we need to bring to the table to get this finalized.”

There are several conditions accompanying the approval of the zone change, including Sunlight Parkway addressing private road maintenance and management, using fire-resistant materials for building, a 25-foot front yard setback shall be shown for all lots, and more.

Price ranges for the units have yet been revealed.

Commissioner Mike Samson did express concerns about the density, but ultimately agreed with the proposal.

“I’m not real familiar with all the property up and down there, but I am concerned that, to a degree, if we have more and more and more duplexes going in, we are going to overload the system,” he said. “I don’t think this will overload the system.”

