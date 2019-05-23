Alan Richard Cline (April 22, 1957 — May 19, 2019)

Alan was born in Grand Junction, Colorado, to Sherman and Rebecca Cline. Alan suffered a major stroke that took his life.

Alan left behind his brother Bill Cline and sister-in-law Jeanette Cline, nephew and niece Andrew and Anna Mae Cline, and Tanya Cline.

Services: June 22nd 2019 at 2pm

Crystal River Baptist Church

After service potluck, please bring your favorite dish and your memories to share.

We hope to see you.