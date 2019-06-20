Calvin “Fred” Gerbaz (February 4, 1929 – June 9, 2019)

Our dear Calvin “Fred” Gerbaz, 90, passed away June 9th, 2019, after a brief illness.

Fred was born at the Gerbaz Ranch in Gerbazdale, CO, February 4th, 1929, moving with his Mother Lena and brothers to Carbondale in his early years. The family including Lena and Fred Montover, brother Ted, little Freddie (Calvin) and brother Ernest moved to Redstone. There they had a ranch which everyone in the family worked on, and when not working, the three brothers would explore the outdoors. During summer times, they lived in the Coal Basin area just outside of Redstone, running cattle for the Cattlemen’s Association in the high country.

Fred’s memories of growing up in Redstone, with only a few other families in the area, were of a quiet area, but big adventure. The three boys spent their time doing chores, exploring, fishing and on occasion finding a bit of mischief. Fred moved to Carbondale during high school and worked at Crystal River Ranch feeding and milking cows before and after school.

After graduation from high school, Fred needed work on his vehicle, leading to his lifelong occupation at Berthod Motors. He met Louis and Aline Berthod at Berthod Motors, where he went to work as a technician’s helper in 1947. The Berthods took a special interest in him, and he performed many jobs at the repair shop that became a new car and agricultural dealership in later years.

Aline thought so much of Fred, she introduced him to Edna Bukowich in hopes he would settle down. Edna and Fred were married in June 25th, 1950, starting a nearly 69-year marriage. He served two years in the Army as a dozer operator mostly in California and Alaska. When he returned from the service, he went right back to work for the Berthods. Fred and Edna had a son Donald in 1967 after many years of wanting a child.

Fred and Edna spent many years enjoying the outdoors of Colorado high country hiking, camping, fishing, hunting and Jeeping. They bought Berthod Motors in 1972 from the Berthods and began working together every day. They went on many trips with equipment and automotive companies, traveling the world. He loved working in his business being on many board appointments including Mountain States Hardware and Implement Dealers Association, Jeep dealer advisory board, chamber secretary, Garfield County airport board and Glenwood Springs airport board and many awards throughout his career.

One of his biggest joys, was being a private pilot for 42 years flying for Berthod Motors. He enjoyed life to the fullest and was a loving husband, proud father and wonderful employer, valuing hard work in everything. He always said he would like to live all his years over again, while not changing a thing.

He was preceded in death by his mother Lena Montover, father Olice Gerbaz, stepfather Fred Montover, and brothers Ted Gerbaz and Edward Gerbaz. He is survived by his wife Edna Gerbaz, son Don Gerbaz and brother Ernest (Marj) Gerbaz.

Memorial services will be held at Mountain View Church June 29th at 11:00. Donations may be made to St. Marys Hospital, 2635 N 7th Street, Grand Junction, Colorado 81501, or Valley View Hospital, 1906 Blake Avenue, Glenwood Springs, Colorado 81601.