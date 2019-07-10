Claude Loyd Gerard (Passed July 7, 2019)

Claude Loyd Gerard passed away peacefully at the Glenwood Springs Health Care, on Sunday evening July 7, 2019. Claude was born in Gilman, Colorado to Loyd A. Gerard and Ora E. (Carr) weighing in at 9 lb 2 oz. He grew up and lived his life in the Gypsum Valley, attending school in Gypsum and graduated from Eagle County High School. While attending high school he was very active in F.F.A. and a member of the National Honor Society. During his years of F.F.A, he received both State and National honors being chosen for the American Farmers Degree.

Claude was known widely throughout the state of Colorado. He served on various boards concerning farming and the welfare of the ranching community. He saw quite the change in farming from using horse-drawn equipment to the technology today!

He served on the Eagle County RE-50J School Board, was an Eagle County Commissioner, Road & Bridge Supervisor for Eagle County Government and a member of the U.S. Army Reserves. Claude retired as plant manager of a local gravel pit.

He is survived by his wife Mary Jo (Trezise) of almost 58 years, a son Loyd (Heather), daughters Melissa and Anna (J.P.), 9 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, 2 step great-grandchildren, and nephews & nieces. His cat, Excavator, and his dog, Ziggy also held a special place in his heart.

Rest well Grandpa!!!

As per his request, no services will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to the American Stroke Foundation, by visiting http://www.americanstroke.org.