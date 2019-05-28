Dana Janelle Carrasco died of ALS on the evening of May 18, 2019, in her home surrounded by friends and loved ones. She is survived by her ex-husband and caregiver Tim Carrasco, her son Joshua Carrasco, her parents Richard “Leon” Green and Betty Ruth Green, and brother Rodney Green.

A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at Grace Church in Basalt on June 1, 2019, at 1:00pm.