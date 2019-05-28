Dana Janelle Carrasco
Dana Janelle Carrasco died of ALS on the evening of May 18, 2019, in her home surrounded by friends and loved ones. She is survived by her ex-husband and caregiver Tim Carrasco, her son Joshua Carrasco, her parents Richard “Leon” Green and Betty Ruth Green, and brother Rodney Green.
A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at Grace Church in Basalt on June 1, 2019, at 1:00pm.
