David Withrow (September 3, 1963 – June 19, 2019)

On Wednesday, June 19th, 2019, David Withrow, loving father of one child and friend to all, passed away at the age of 55.

David was born on September 3rd, 1963, in Denver, CO, to Jim and Laura (Tobuk) Withrow of the Wolf Clan. Most of his younger years were spent in the Roaring Fork Valley, and he moved to the Front Range around 1996. Often referred to by his friends as Captain Daveman, he was a notoriously great shot in horseshoes, an excellent billiards player, and the best jokester there was. His closest friends remember playing cards for pennies late through the night. In his younger years, he loved taking his friends along on adventures tubing down the Colorado River. Water was his favorite place to be. He also taught his only child to be an avid reader, spending a lot of time at local libraries together. Everyone will remember him for his laugh and his flirting.

David was preceded in death by his father, James Withrow; his mother, Laura Withrow; his brother, Gary Withrow; and his sisters, Lorraine Withrow, Andrea Boschert and Tonya Withrow. He is survived by his sister Shirley Bostic; his brothers James Withrow, Sean Withrow and Michael Withrow; and his child, Kira Withrow; along with many friends that were like family to him.

A celebration of life will be held at Veltus Park from 2:00-5:00pm on Sunday, June 30th. Flowers and donations can be sent to 40 Donegan Rd, Glenwood Springs, CO, 81601. You are welcome to bring a favorite dish, pictures, horseshoes, and jokes. His ashes will be spread at a later date in some of his favorite places in the valley.