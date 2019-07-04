Dorothy Muriel Andrews (September 13, 1936 – June 18, 2019)

Dorothy Muriel Andrews 82 of Rifle, Colorado passed away June 18, 2019 at E. Dene Moore Care Center with her daughter Barbara, Granddaughter Tiffany and Great Granddaughter Zoey by her side.

Dorothy was born in Florence, Colorado to John Thomas and Augusta Lillian Williams on September 13, 1936.

Dorothy was a loving mother to seven children, 13 Grandchildren and 12 Great Grandchildren.

Dorothy was preceded in in death by her first born child Debra Lynn Billot. Surviving children are Dianna Lynn Messmer of Kirkland, Arizona. Brenda Jo Roberts of Fruita, Colorado. Joan Marie Andrews of Denver, Colorado. Robin Kay Andrews of Gilette, Wyoming. Barbara Ann Hyatt (Boyd) of Silt, Colorado and Robert John Andrews Jr. (Julie) of Mack, Colorado.

Cremation has taken place per her wishes and a Celebration of Life will take place in the fall of 2019.