Edgar Rudolph Burkland (August 27, 1929 – May 24, 2019)

After 35 years working in the oil and gas industry in Denver, Ed chose Glenwood Springs for his ideal retirement location. It offered everything for the avid outdoorsman — hunting, fishing, boating, skiing, tennis, biking. He did them all with great enthusiasm. His favorite hangouts: the Hot Springs pool and Rivers Restaurant. His favorite drink: Captain Morgan’s and Coke. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his daughter Cynthia Been (Danny), son Bruce Burkland, stepson Shad Thayer, grandchildren Joshua Been (Laura), Sherena Stewart (Chris), 3 great grand children, sister Joyce Jobson. His sister, Jean Syme, precedes him in death. He had many loving nieces and nephews, and grand nieces and nephews. He was a wonderful leader of many family gatherings. He participated in the Glenwood Triathlon, with family members as a team called “Scandahovians” for many years. Some of the most treasured family memories were gatherings at the Sunlight Hut over President’s weekend. In the end his body basically said, “it was a great ride, time to go”. He died peacefully with little suffering. Rest in peace Dad, we all loved you.