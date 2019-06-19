Ethel Juanita Phillips (October 7, 1923 — December 28, 2018)

Ethel J. (Harrison) Phillips passed quietly at Moosehaven Health in Orange Park, FL.

She was the 2nd of twin girls born to Herman Edward and Cora (Reynolds) Harrison in Mesa County, Co.

Ethel attended school at Wallace Creek School and graduated at the newly built Grand Valley High.

She spent many years working in the restaurant industry and enjoyed being outdoors hunting and fishing. In her later life she loved to travel by train.

Ethel is preceded in death by her first husband, Victor Haberman, who was the father of their 3 children; Naoma Ruth (Haberman) Spaulding, her daughter; her last husband, Paul Phillips, with whom she spent many happy years working and living on a ranch near Ridgeway, CO; also her parents and siblings Alva (Red), Herman (Smokey) and Jess Harrison, Una (Dutch) Tomlinson and her twin Elsie (Harrison) Satterfield.

Ethel is survived by a daughter and son and numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews and her VFW family. No services were held; donations in her name may be made to her beloved VFW.

This obituary is done in loving memory by her granddaughter, Larona (Spaulding) McPherson, her niece Juanita Satterfield and great-granddaughter, Kirstie McPherson. We love you dearly, we miss you terribly, and we will always respect your beliefs and honor your memory in our lives.