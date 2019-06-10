George Meredith Locke (08/29/23 — 05/29/2019)

George M. Locke passed away at his home on May 29, 2019, at the age of 95. George is survived by his loving wife, Estelle Locke, daughter Shirley (Ross) Roginski, son George Glenn Locke, grandson Joshua Arbar, granddaughters Jessie McCue Locke and Lindsay (Joe) Carroll, and 5 great-grandchildren.

He will be dearly missed by all.

Cremation has taken place and no service is planned at this time.