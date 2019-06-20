Glenna K (Prothe) West (November 6, 1950 – June 19, 2019)

Glenna Kay (Prothe) West, 68, passed away peacefully on June 19, 2019. Glenna was born November 6, 1950, in Fort Riley, Kansas, to Glenn and Bernadine (Dageforde) Prothe. She met and married Steve West in Ottawa, Kansas. They were married February 20, 197,1 and moved to Wisconsin, where they started their family. In 1980 they moved to Rifle, Colorado, where Glenna attended Cosmetology school and opened her salon The Hair Company, which she ran for the next 25 years, making life-long friends.

After retirement, she enjoyed volunteering with the Rifle Senior Center, sewing, spending time with family, camping, boating and finding treasures with her friend Sharon Taylor.

Glenna was preceded in death by her parents, brother Gil Prothe and step-father Harold Gatlin. She is survived by her husband, Steven R. West; daughters, Cami (Michael) Taylor and Jamie (Johnny) West-Brown, both of Rifle; brothers Gary, Gerald (Marsha) and Glenn (Angela) Prothe of Kansas; three grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews, who will cherish her memory.

The family asks a donation to the Rifle Senior Center is made in her memory in lieu of flowers.

A Celebration of Life will be held June 29, 2pm at the Rifle Senior Center.