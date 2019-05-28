James Denzil Keigley, Jr. (March 26, 1963 — May 19, 2019)

James “Jim” Denzil Keigley, Jr., 56 of Silt, Colorado, passed away on May 19, 2019. Jim was born in Grand Junction, Colorado, on March 26, 1963, to Sharon and “Jim” Keigley Sr. Most of Jim’s childhood was spent in Gypsum, Colorado. He was a 1981 graduate of Eagle Valley High School and completed an autobody repair program in Wyoming. Then chose to make his career as a heavy equipment operator. He was known as an extremely hard worker and talented man. He loved the outdoors and his animals. He spent his free time fixing up old cars, hiking, fishing, snowmobiling, boating, hunting, camping and trail riding on his mules, with his many lifelong friends and his family through western Colorado and Lake Powell. He was always the one you could count on to rescue friends and family no matter their circumstances.

Jim had remarried Danielle on May 14, 2019, and had been celebrating their reunion with friends that morning.

He is survived by his wife, Danielle; stepdaughter Katerina Calit of Bellingham, WA; two step-grandsons, Thomas and Isaac Mattherson; his siblings Lorynda (Mike) Fowler, Jack (Jackie) Keigley, Lisa (Paul) Gordon, and Leah Bromley; along with many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and Danielle’s son Austin Spears, who passed prior to Jim meeting Danielle.

A celebration of his life will be held at 2 pm on Monday, May 27, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1400 Birch Ave. in Rifle, Colorado.