John Clinton Cleveland (June 2, 1951 — May 24, 2019)
Vietnam Vet Rank E4 82nd Airborne Division US Army.
Survivors list: Sister Carol (Don) Makoff; Brothers: Curt (May), Jerry (Carolee) Olson, Dave (Lindalee), Tom (Judy), Allen (Carmen) and Gene (Lena).
Preceded in death: Mother Helen, brother Vern, Stepmother Mickie, father Calvin, brother Butch and sister Pearl. Last but not least Daughter: Jenelle (Raul) Grandson: Timothy and Granddaughter: Melody
