Jourden Ray Ingelhart (June 12, 1963 — May 15, 2019)

Jourden passed away at University Hospital in Denver, Colorado, on May 15, 2019, after a brief illness. He was 56 years old. He was born to Jack and Edna Ingelhart on June 12, 1963, in Fruita, Colorado. He graduated from Basalt High School in June of 1981.

On July 5, 1986, Jourden married Jennifer Kline. They had four children Jenalee, Jereth and the twins Jacob and Joseph.

Jourden loved the mountains of western Colorado and spent many days hiking, hunting and fishing the area.

He is preceded in death by his father Jack Ingelhart. He is survived by his mother Edna Ingelhart (Snow) of Del Rio, Texas; his brother John and wife Jaylene (Perkins); his sister Janelle and husband Neal Dirstine and nephew Graham of Denver; and his four children Jenalee and her daughter Camila of Rifle, Colorado, and Jereth, Joe and Jake of Brighton.

Jourden was well-loved and will be dearly missed.

A memorial celebration will be announced at a later date.