Merton Bottroff (December 31, 1924 — July 9, 2019)

Merton Bottroff, 12-31-1924, passed away at E.D. Moore Care Center on July 9, 2019. He had 3 sons: Stephen in CA, David (Jeanne) of New Castle, CO and Paul, deceased. Two grandchildren, Jennifer Glynn of Rifle, and Brooke Bottroff of Spring Valley, CA. and three great-grandchildren. Memorial service at the Rifle Seventh-day Adventist Church, 86 Village Dr, 4 PM July 20. Contributions to Reach Out Colorado, The ROC, PO Box 1222, Rifle, CO 81650.