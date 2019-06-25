Mildred Mae Ayers (June 4, 1926 – June 10, 2019

Mildred Mae Ayers was born near Mildred, Montana. She passed in Rifle where she lived the last eight years. She was the second of ten children born to Alvie and Bertha Wheeler.

Millie was educated at Mildred schools through eleventh grade. On October 25, 1944, she married Bernard Ayers. They remained in the Mildred area until 1963; later moving to Terry and then Miles City. Millie worked until her retirement at the Custer County Rest Home.

Millie is survived by daughters Elaine (Ron) Cloninger, Parachute, and Susan (Howard) Kohn, Miles City, MT; sons Steven Ayers, Miles City, Jeffery Ayers, Espanola, NM, and Douglas Ayers, Parachute; 5 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; sisters Jessie Nigg, Kalispell, MT, and Faye Mason of Billings, MT; and brother Monte Wheeler of Billings.

Millie will rest until the resurrection at the Custer County Cemetery in Miles City.

There will be a memorial service in Rifle Saturday, June 29, at 4:00 pm at the Rifle Seventh Day Adventist Church, 0086 Village Drive.