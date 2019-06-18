Robert (Bob) G. Porter (January 27, 1955 — May 5, 2019)

Robert (Bob) G. Porter, of Silt, Colorado, 64, died May 5, 2019, due to complications from diabetes.

Bob was born January 27, 1955, in Colorado Springs, CO, to his father, Morton Q. Porter, and mother Nellie Maxine (Martin) Porter Dauenhauer. After his father passed, Bob was raised by his mother and step-father, Amandus Dauenhauer.

Bob graduated High School in Copperas Cove, Texas, in 1973 as a member of the National Honor Society. He then enlisted into the U.S. Air Force, served for three years as a draftsman/illustrator, rose to the rank of sergeant and achieved recognition as Airman of the Quarter. Following his service, Bob had a career as a Form Designer (concrete architecture). This background, however, does little to define the man we all came to love and respect.

Every room that Bob walked into was instantly filled with his presence. Always quick witted, Bob had a glint in his eye belying an underlying character to which those who knew him best could only aspire. He was passionate about life and family. He enjoyed Jeeping, hunting, back-country camping, flying an ultra-lite, riding a Harley and more. But nothing was more important to Bob than family. To say “no sacrifice was too big” would imply that giving of himself was somehow a sacrifice, but Bob’s seemingly endless selfless nature precluded such thoughts.

Bob is survived by siblings Ken (Sharon) Porter, Kathy (Jim) Hicks, Connie (Jack) Scruggs, Dennis (Amber) Dauenhauer and Mona (Scott) Moyer who cared for Bob before his passing.

He is preceded in death by his parents, step-father, and brother Larry Porter.

Bob was cremated, and no memorial service was performed per his request. A celebration of his life will be hosted Labor Day weekend in Silt, Colorado.