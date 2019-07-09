Robert William Duskin (December 17, 1960 — June 30, 2019)

Robert William Duskin from Alliance, Nebraska, passed away on June 30, 2019, at home with his mom, Betty; stepfather, Marv; and sisters Christina and Jaedeen by his side.

Robert is survived by his mom, Betty (Marv) Meeker; sister Christina (Tom) Meeney and family; sister Jaedeen Duskin; sister Tammy (Randy) Henderson and family; Marvin (Laurie) Smith and family; Samuel (Sue) Meeker and family; LaDonna (Don) Brauhn and family; Debbie (Mike) Tyson and family; as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father Robert D. Duskin, stepmother Kaye Gross Duskin, and both sets of grandparents.

Robert graduated from Glenwood Springs High School in the Class of 1980. Rob enjoyed fishing, hunting, painting, canning and spending time with his family and friends. He was a devoted fan of the Denver Broncos and Nebraska Cornhuskers football teams.

There will be a celebration of Robert’s life on July 13th at 10:00 A.M. at New Vision Assembly of God, 832 S. 7th St., Grand Junction, CO and on July 27th at 2:00 P.M. at 1442 Countryside Lane, Alliance, Nebraska.

Robbie would like everyone to wear Bronco or Husker shirts for his celebration of life.