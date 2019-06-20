Rosie B. Ferrin (July 1, 1944 – June 3, 2019)

Rosie B. Ferrin was born on July 1, 1944, in the Philippines, to proud parents Jose Ocuma and Severa Ocaso, who preceded her in passing.

She peacefully passed away at Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs, Colorado, on June 3, 2019.

Rosie is the third born of six children: Mildred Molinos, Fe Daphne Olilang, Jacinto Ocuma (deceased), Aurora Olilang and Juan Ocuma.

Rosie moved from the Philippines to New Castle, Colorado, in July 1968 where she met her devoted husband, Cleyo Ferrin. They built a wonderful life together, which included building their ranch brick by brick. Cleyo preceded Rosie in death on March 10th, 2019.

Rosie taught 2nd grade class in New Castle School District from 1968 until 1991. Rosie spent decades inspiring children as a school teacher. After Rosie’s teaching career, Rosie and Cleyo purchased the old brick school house in downtown New Castle and transformed the building into collection of art, history and community attractions including a day care, a restaurant, a roller rink, a dance hall and low-income housing.

There will be a memorial service in honor of both Rosie and Cleyo on July 13th at 2:00 pm at New Hope Church in New Castle, Colorado.