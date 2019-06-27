Timothy Leonard Hoffman (July 4, 1937 — June 21, 2019)

Timothy Hoffman was born on July 4,1937, in Estherville, Iowa, to Dr. Leonard Frances and Rita Hoffman. Tim passed away on June 21, 2019.

Tim owned and operated Hoffman Electric in the RFV for over 40 years. He enjoyed old cars, snowmobiling, boating, camping and riding his jet skis.

Tim is remembered with love by: siblings Reggie, Jacqueline and LaNora, and children Michael (Joan Brady), Scotty and Cody; Greg (Linda Prinz), Connor; Holly (Todd Gressett), Dylan and Julia; and Tracie (Todd Skoglund), Ryan McFarlin, Taylor, Erika.

A private celebration of Tim’s life will be held at a later date.