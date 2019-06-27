Walter W. Yeakel (November 28, 1932 — June 23, 2019)
Walter Yeakel was born November 28, 1932, in Silt, Colorado. He passed away at The Colorado State Veterans Home June 23, 2019.
He was the fourth child of David Yeakel & Mollie Wagner-Yeakel.
Walter attended elementary school in Antlers and attended High School in Rifle, Colorado.
Walter served in the United States Army from 1954-1955, as a cook in the Korean War.
Walter jockeyed race horses for his dad as a youngster. Then turned to calf & steer roping and competed in many rodeos in the Roaring Fork Valley and beyond.
Walter married Ardis McGraw November 18, 1956, at Garfield Creek, and together they raised 5 children.
Walter worked at Thompson Creek coal mine until it closed in 1966. Then he was a horseshoer (Farrier) for a majority of his adult working life. Then returned to his first love of horses and cattle ranching until retirement.
Walter became a resident at The Colorado State Veterans Home on August 18, 2014.
Walter is preceded in death by his parents David & Mollie Yeakel, 2 brothers Dick & John, and his sister Mary Mobley.
Walter is survived by his wife of 62 years, Ardis Yeakel of Silt; his 5 children, Susan Kawata (Randy), Evans, CO, Tom Yeakel (Nellie), Silt, CO, Colleen Hoeper (Bill), Centennial, CO, Holly Parker (Karl) Rifle, CO, and Patty Yeakel-Nordlie (Kenny), Rifle, CO; 3 brothers, George, Jerry & Bob; 6 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.
Walter will be missed by all!!
There will be no funeral services. Cremation has already taken place.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.