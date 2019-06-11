Wilma L. Morgan (January 6, 1928 — June 4, 2019)

Wilma L. Morgan, age 91, beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother, went home to live with the Lord on June 4th, 2019.

Wilma was born January 6, 1928, to Frank and Bessie (Crisman) Morehouse in Fruita, Colorado. Wilma and her siblings were raised by their Mother (who later married Charlie McCray) in Rifle, Colorado. Wilma married Lee Morgan on January 3, 1951. They moved to Glenwood Springs after Lee’s service in the Navy. They later returned to Rifle where they spent their retirement years. Lee and Wilma had four children, seven grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. Wilma was preceded in death by both parents, siblings (Robert Morehouse, Helen Jacobson and Jerome Morehouse), son Mark Charles Morgan in 1993, and her husband Lee in 2014. Wilma is survived by daughter, Michelle (Dennis) Zwickl; sons, Mike Morgan and Matt (Jill) Morgan. She is also survived by her grandchildren, their spouses and great-grandchildren: Jennifer Zwickl (son, Marc), Brenda and Tim Johnson (children, Eliana, Gabriella and Nathaniel), Jason and Kristina Zwickl (sons, Carter and Taylor), Joshua Morgan (son, Matthew), Jannelle Morgan (daughter, Makayla), Shanna and Chad Huser (son, Coltin), and Brandon and Grace Morgan (children, Jason, Bodhizapha, Maizy and Zaden), along with brother-in-law, Ted (Cheryl) Morgan and many nieces, nephews and their families.

Wilma devoted her life to her faith and family, staying at home to focus on her children during their growing up years, as well as supported Lee in his State Farm insurance business. As a top-selling agent Lee and Wilma traveled the world to numerous State Farm conventions, allowing her to make friends all over the world. She enjoyed camping and traveling with her children and grandchildren too. Wilma utilized her bookkeeping skills for Ski Sunlight for many years and spent many an hour skiing. She loved to garden and had the most beautiful rose garden on Walz Avenue in Glenwood. She always looked forward to her weekly bridge club gatherings with friends. She also loved knitting, crocheting and quilting, winning many awards for her projects at the local county fair.

Wilma always had a heart of gold. After her youngest son was born she became an advocate and pioneer in the development of special education programs in the school system. She was also passionate about serving Mountain Valley Developmental Services and the many activities within Special Olympics. In her later years her greatest joy came from spending time with her great-grandchildren.

Cremation has taken place along with a private family internment at Rose Hill Cemetery in Rifle, Colorado. A Celebration of Life will be held for her at the First United Methodist Church, 824 Cooper Avenue, Glenwood Springs, Colorado, on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 10am. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Mountain Valley Developmental Services, 700 Mount Sopris Drive, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601 or a charity of your choice.