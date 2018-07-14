Agenda behind Putin’s objection to CO2

The Wilfried Martens Center for European Studies, located in Brussels, reported that the Russian government has secretly spent $95 million to persuade Europe to halt exploration and production of energy emitting CO2; predominately to stop natural gas fracking. Much of the money was given to environmental organizations to warn of the foremost threat to the world, global warming.

Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, in a speech to a private group in November 2014, spoke of the Russian backing of environmental organizations. "We (her State Department and the U.S.) were up against Russia pushing oligarchs and others to buy media, we were even (up) against phony environmental groups, and I'm a big environmentalist, but these were funded by the Russians to stand against any effort. 'Oh that pipeline, that fracking, that whatever will be a problem for you (the U.S.)' and a lot of the money supporting that message was coming from Russia."

A January 2017 report issued by our National Intelligence Agency contained "clear evidence that the Kremlin is financing and choreographing anti-fracking propaganda in the United States. Russia's clandestine use of the internet and social media, such as Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, has been a substantial influence by partnering with a number of our Nation's environmental organizations to halt natural gas exploration.

Russia and Germany are financial partners in a 745 mile natural gas pipeline to serve Germany and Europe. Today, Europe gets a substantial volume of natural gas from Russia and with the line's completion, the volume will double. Is it obvious why Russia contributed millions of invisible dollars to those opposed to CO2?

Now for a monumental contradiction, greater than the depth of the Grand Canyon. Germany is a part of the 28 member North Atlantic Treaty Organization whose purpose is to collectively defend against Russian aggression. Will Germany defend itself from Russian aggression when most of their energy is supplied by the aggressor?

Germany will surrender with the threat of the turn of a single gas valve.

Recommended Stories For You

Floyd Diemoz

Glenwood Springs