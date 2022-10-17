Candidate commentary: Tom Jankovsky, Republican for Garfield County Commissioner District 1

I am asking for your support as I run for re-election as Garfield County Commissioner. As a third-generation Coloradoan, I know our county and state are rich with history, culture, natural beauty and I personally understand the importance of protecting the future of these great lands. Clean air, clean water and a healthy environment are our birthright in this beautiful county.

As a businessman, I bring a business perspective. I’m a strong supporter of private property rights, a strong economy, and America’s free enterprise system. I am a fiscal conservative, who will deliver a balanced budget and maintain a fair and limited government that serves all the citizens of Garfield County.

Over the past year I have been appalled by the inflation, the loss of energy independence, the chaos at our southern border and the humiliation and weakness of our country in foreign affairs.

As a County Commissioner I can make a difference at the local level. The increase in crime is not just an urban issue but also a Garfield County issue. The Sheriff enforces the law, the DA prosecutes the law and the County Commissioners fund the DA and Sheriff. Last year we increased the budget of the DA $700,000 to help with the backlog of the cases from the COVID pandemic. Next year we are funding the Sheriff two additional resource officers for protection of our school children. I will always adequately fund law enforcement.

I support an “all of the above” energy policy — solar, wind, hydro, nuclear and fossil fuels — to get our country back to energy independence. I am a founding board member of Garfield Clean Energy and Garfield County is the majority funder of GCE. Also, Garfield County has the second largest natural gas reserves in the United States, 66 trillion cubic feet. It is important for our county, nation and the world that we are able to produce this asset.

I am committed to the future of Garfield County, I will fight for our individual liberties, energy independence, the rule of law, access to public lands and a strong economy. I will protect my family, your family, our community, state and country. Most importantly, I will fight for those who can not protect themselves.



Together we will make a difference! I ask for your vote.