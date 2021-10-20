Candidate, endorsement letters to the editor due by Monday
The Glenwood Springs Post Independent continues to accept letter-to-the-editor submissions from candidates or endorsing a candidate for elected office or ballot issues. However, letters must be received by Monday, Oct. 25 to be considered for publication prior to Election Day, Nov. 2.
Only one letter from each candidate or per individual endorsing a candidate is allowed, so if you’ve already had a letter published, that’s it.
Letter writers may can fill out our online form at http://www.postindependent.com/submissions/letter-to-the-editor/ or send them to letters@postindependent.com.
Our standard length of 350 words or less also applies to election letters.
The decision to print any letter to the editor is completely at the discretion of the Glenwood Springs Post Independent editor. Letters considered libelous, obscene, in bad taste or containing personal attacks will not be printed. Form letters and letters containing long lists of names will not be printed.
Letters must include the author’s name, complete mailing address, affiliation (if any) and phone number. We only publish your name and hometown, but need your contact information to verify that you wrote the letter. Anonymous letters will not be printed.
The Glenwood Springs Post Independent reserves the right to edit all letters.
