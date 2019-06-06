Raehal column: Ch .. ch .. changes

Jerry Raehal



A couple of months ago, I presented to the Aspen-Glen Rotary club.

The goal of such presentations is to give updates about the Post Independent and the news industry, among other more top-level issues.

Typically, at the end of such sessions, there is a couple of minutes of questions. Not with the Aspen-Glen club members. They grilled me for almost two hours. They had a plethora of questions, which led to deeper conversations and a back-and-forth with me, as well as among the members.

It. Was. Fantastic.

As I meet people, I’m often quizzed about today’s media, both national and local; I would rather address difficult questions than not. It’s the best way to create trust.

I’m writing about this for a couple of reasons.

One, if you’re part of a service club or an organization, I would be happy to present and answer questions (or just field questions). Ditto, for any individuals who want to grab a cup of coffee or an adult beverage. Contact me at jraehal@postindependent.com or 970-384-9133.

Two, we need your help.

The PI and Citizen Telegram have been undergoing changes and will continue to do so, focusing on our strengths and addressing our weaknesses.

We have to. For one, there are still many areas that need improvement. But also, the new media landscape dictates it. We’ve been your source for community news for 127 years. We plan to be into the future, as well.

That’s where you come in.

In the next couple of months, we will be asking for more and more feedback. For example, I will soon be penning a column regarding reader comments on our website and social media platforms. What are your thoughts on how we address comments? How to best monitor?

Your feedback is important as we continue to adapt and change.

More changes are coming, including some below:

Making good better

We’ve long put out a summer guide. This year, we’ve made a good publication better.

Formerly “Summer in Garfield County,” we’ve renamed it to “Escape to Garfield County;” focused on improved content; changed it to a full gloss magazine, and we will have a winter edition, as well. It’s being distributed throughout the county. Pick up a copy and let us know what you think.

Another local favorite

If the number of calls and emails I’ve received about the annual Local’s Choice section is any indication, this is clearly a local favorite. But it had some room for improvement.

This memory remains of my first week at the PI: I wanted to go out to lunch, but didn’t know where to go. I opened up the 2018 edition looking for a possible destination, and while the section listed the winners, it didn’t tell me anything about those businesses, not even which city they were located in.

This year’s edition will have more information.

Another change: We’re not doing an event this year to announce winners; rather the official unveiling comes on June 20, when the section is published in the paper.

Thanks to all the people who voted in both nominations and final votes.

It’s about your mind

In many of our editorial board meetings and general conversations, the topic of mental health keeps coming up — from the number of suicides in our county, to how effective the Red Flag gun bill can be, to a variety of other areas.

That is why this year’s Longevity event will focus on mental health.

The annual event is slated to occur in September, but we will be doing a series on mental health issues. The topic is vast so we will be narrowing the field in the next month.

If you have suggestions on how we approach this, contact me at the details listed above.