Clarifying ‘bullet’ argument

Ms. Barb Coddington (PI Letters 6/23) condemns my belief that the Bullet is mightier than the Vote.

She calls it an "ugly argument" and says I glorify the bullet and the violence it wreaks.

Nay, say I.

I just understand why the bullet must exist. When a war is voted, for the bullet brings the victory. When we vote for peace, the bullet secures it. No vote, post Nobel, has survived without the bullet's backing.

Bullets and votes are both mere tools we use to accomplish our ends. The difference lies in the finality of the bullet. No mater how hard you wish, the ugly truth remains: the bullet is stronger.

Bruno Kirchenwitz

Rifle