Coach V’s Corner: The mystery of endurance

The never-say-die genre in literature and life has always managed to spark my imagination. As a youngster I couldn’t identify very well with the intense tales of bravery and heroism that most boys devoured.

But I could imagine endurance.

That only meant not giving up and hanging in there. Slogging through the tough times and trying your best just to gut it out. Endurance heroes didn’t always need to be the brave, hard-charging charismatic leaders. They only had to be tough and strong somewhere deep down inside, and even a skinny wimp like me could, at times, picture those traits in himself. I found myself being drawn to stories of iron will, regardless of how it turned out. If the result was a triumph, well, that was fine, but a doomed failure was still something to be commended.

I think that for much of my life I have been a student of human determination. I’ve come to see endurance as the trait above all others that marks greatness in us all. It’s for me, a sign of grace, a telltale indicator of the elect. What is endurance? Who has it and where do they get it?

The true secret of endurance is out there somewhere. Maybe it’s like calling forth a spirit , a living presence, and all you need to do is hold out your hand, and like the fickle wind it will be there to touch, but never to be held.

There are many days where I can’t quite put a finger on what I am searching for, but I know I will keep placing one foot in front of the other until things become clear. Inspiration is certainly a part of it. The same thrills that electrified me as a boy, are no longer even close to being part of the equation.

Where each of us finds the fuel for endurance is a personal choice. It just might be as simple as the notion of a life well-lived, or the person who has spent a lifetime putting the needs of others ahead of his own.

Mainstream America worships speed, but forget about everyone else and run your own race. It’s just you against the course, you against yourself, you against everything that tells you to give up. Reject the world and look within. Every living thing responds to quality.

Sequoia Glen Thank You

A heartfelt thank you to the 18 brave running souls who took on the big hill in west Glenwood on Sunday, October 26 for the 34th annual Sequoia Glen 5k. We raised a nice chunk of money that was divided up evenly and sent off to the Colorado Animal Rescue, the Journey Home Animal Rescue in Rifle, and the Pauline S. Schneegas Wildlife Foundation in Silt. Next fall around Halloween time, we will trot up the mountain again to help out our animal friends in the valley. As an unexpected treat, we were all treated to a surprise appearance by one of the great running legends of all time, Steve Prefontaine.

Twice

I have read all of Mitch Albom’s books, with my favorites being Tuesdays with Morrie and The First Phone Call from Heaven. His new book, Twice, is worthy of a good holiday read or as a gift to the book lover in your family.

It’s about a boy who discovers at a young age that he can go back and relive some of the important moments in his life. A do-over if you will. The catch to all of this is that he has to accept, and live with the consequences of his trip back in time. Albom’s newest literary adventure will give you pause for thought as we approach Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Don’t forget about the Turkey Trot 5k’s taking place on Thanksgiving morning in Carbondale at the community center and in Rifle at Deerfield Park.

Happy trails.