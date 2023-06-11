Carsten column: Chronic stress and our pet companions

Dr. Ron Carsten



Everyone, including our pet companions, experiences stress. Sometimes it is minor or brief like when you are dealing with traffic on the way home. Other times it is an ongoing, daily process with tight deadlines, crowded schedules, and unending demands. It is the body’s response to chronic stress that can be damaging. Our pet companions have their own forms of chronic stress. This might include separation anxiety, worry about the daily construction noise and activity next door, or pain from a chronic health problem.

Indications of chronic stress can be vague and not point to a specific cause. Some pets experience changes in appetite or have diarrhea. Others demonstrate increased vocalization like barking or whining, excess self grooming, destructive behavior, hyperactivity, eating feces, more panting, or frequent hiding or sleeping more. These signs can be associated with other health problems making it challenging to always determine the source of chronic stress.

Common stress inducers include changes in the household routine, moving to a new home, discord in the home, getting a new pet, or having a family member leave for college. However, the cause of stress may not be so obvious like when a pet is constantly hypervigilant protecting the home. Noises outside that they cannot see the source can heighten their stress. Pain from problems like degenerative joint disease can contribute to chronic stress in dogs and cats.

The body has a complex process for addressing stress. It is basically regulated through two systems: the sympatho-adreno-medullary (SAM) axis and the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis. That was a hand full to type but boils down to the SAM as the rapid nervous system response that triggers the “fight or flight” reactions. The HPA is a slower response that increases blood cortisol (the body’s steroid).

When SAM is activated the sympathetic nervous system (part of the autonomic nervous system) triggers release of adrenaline (epinephrine) from nerve terminals and the adrenal medulla (inner part of the adrenal). This prepares the body to respond to the “fight or flight” decision. The heart rate increases, blood pressure increases, and increased blood glucose is available. In addition, blood flow is increased to the brain and muscles for quick action, but reduced to the digestive tract. This means that the digestive process is slowed which over time can create problems.

The HPA response happens over minutes to hours after the stress and results in cortisol release from the outer part of the adrenal. Cortisol has many different effects on the body that influence metabolic processes and the immune system. One of the hormones that is part of the HPA also suppresses digestive processes.

The body’s response to stress has survival advantages that benefit the body in the short term. With chronic stress, these beneficial responses can become damaging to health. For example, individuals with chronic stress may have reduced immune responses and be more susceptible to infections, impaired response to vaccination, and slowed wound healing. Interestingly, over time the ability of the body to respond to the stress signals can be reduced. The adrenals can become fatigued, the SAM and HPA coordination can become disconnected, and excess signaling to the adrenal cortex can result in intestinal inflammation and leaky gut type issues. Life span in dogs has been shown to be shortened by chronic stress.

Reducing or eliminating stress is important but not always easy. There is value to attempting to change the mental/emotional reaction to stressors so that there is less reactivity when the stressors occur. Removing the stress trigger whenever possible is important. This is not always easy but could be straightforward like providing access to a window that allows a view of what is happening outside or a safe way to see through a privacy fence. Getting regular exercise and outings can help. Managing pain and other health challenges that are sources of ongoing stress is beneficial. Integrative support involves the targeted use of anti-anxiety nutraceuticals and pheromones, Bach flower remedies, herbs, food changes, adrenal support, and manual therapies like massage and osteopathy.

Stress is a common part of our lives. It affects our pet companions. Recognizing the signs of stress and understanding basic ways to support our pets is important. If you have questions about your pet’s health contact your veterinarian.

Ron Carsten, DVM, PhD, CVA, CCRT was one of the first veterinarians in Colorado to use the integrative approach, has lectured widely to veterinarians, and has been a pioneer in the therapeutic use of food concentrates to manage clinical problems. He is also the founder of Colorado Animal Rescue (CARE). In addition to his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, he holds a PhD in Cell and Molecular Biology and is a Certified Veterinary Acupuncturist and Certified Canine Rehabilitation Therapist. He practices integrative veterinary medicine in Glenwood Springs. Dr. Carsten is the 2022 Colorado Veterinary Medical Association Distinguished Service Award recipient.