DDA column: Why I’m excited I might get a parking ticket in downtown Glenwood Springs

A few weeks ago, I saw something that got me excited: parking enforcement officers monitoring parked cars downtown! That might sound like a crazy statement but yes, you read that right: I’m happy about parking enforcement downtown. After all, parking was largely unregulated for many years in downtown Glenwood Springs.

Here’s something that happens to me all the time: I drive downtown to grab lunch and hope to find a parking spot on the street right in front of where I intend to go. I drive directly to my destination and — what do you know? — there isn’t an open spot in sight. I drive two blocks down to the parking garage at Ninth Street and Cooper Avenue and behold! Seemingly endless parking spaces are available. I walk two blocks to my destination, eat my lunch, and as I walk back to my car, I realize none of the cars parked on the street have moved or changed.

In a downtown with a ton of tasty restaurants, shops, and entertainment, and a downtown that’s increasingly bustling with new businesses and residences, it is no wonder that parking on the street is getting challenging. And yet without parking enforcement, people are being allowed to stick their vehicles for unlimited amounts of time on the street in front of businesses where customers are hoping to spend their money.

But all of that is going to change and I’m glad. Now, people who want or need to spend more than two hours in our downtown will have a reason to seek out one of the city’s three free, extended hour parking lots rather than parking on the street all day. These are not exorbitant walking distances either — a couple of blocks away from Restaurant Row and Bethel Plaza. Not a big deal for your average hearty Coloradan. Aren’t most of us here for that “active mountain lifestyle” anyway?

Another important benefit of parking enforcement is that it actually makes it easier to park for those that really need parking spots close to their destination. Not everyone is physically able to walk those extra blocks. Previously, when tempted by a close, unenforced parking spot, even people who might be leaving their car for a full day’s work at their place of business might choose to take up that space. Parking enforcement might help people weigh their options differently, and result in more parking available to those who truly need to drive close to their destination or are just making a quick shopping trip or lunch stop.

Parking enforcement also increases turnover in parking spots, which means more customers for downtown businesses and more ability to ensure that you’ll find a spot if you need one (because people are less likely to dawdle in parking spaces where they might get a ticket). Win-win.

I know, I know — we all love to find parking right away, right by where we are going (I’m guilty of this too), but when you get down to it, high parking demand simply means we have a great downtown where people want to be — and that’s a good thing.

We have a lot to be excited about downtown – especially this summer season. The Market on Seventh will be returning to Seventh Street on Tuesday, June 20 and will offer free entertainment and shopping at over 30 unique vendors through Sept. 19. Free weekly movies at Bethel Plaza just started on Thursday, June 8th and will run through July 27. Free weekly music will be happening at the Plaza every Friday beginning June 23.

Downtown really is the “place to be” in Glenwood Springs. Our businesses work hard to keep it that way. The least we can do, if we are able, is to walk a few blocks to avoid a parking ticket and leave those on-street parking spaces for their customers that need them.

Here’s what you need to know so you can spend time enjoying our wonderful downtown rather than inside your car. To make your downtown experience as stress free as possible, avoid those 2-hour restricted on-street parking spaces and instead head to places where you can leave your car for the whole day if you’d like!

FREE ALL DAY PARKING

Three lots that offer free, “All Day” parking downtown are a mere 2 blocks away from Restaurant Row and Bethel Plaza. These can be found:

Next to the fire station on Cooper Avenue, across the street from the library

At the corner of 9th Street and Cooper Avenue (no overnight parking currently)

On the north side of 7th Street one block west of Slope and Hatch

Jillian Sutherland is the Executive Director of the Glenwood Springs Downtown Development Authority. She and her family are proud to have called Glenwood Springs “home” for over a decade. Comments regarding downtown are always welcome at director@glenwoodspringsdda.com .