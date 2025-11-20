Feinsinger column: Pass the tofurkey

According to the Center for Science in the Public Interest, the average American eats 200 pounds of red meat and poultry a year. The average European eats 140 pounds a year; 130 pounds in Latin America and the Caribbean; 60 pounds in East and South Asia; and 30 pounds in Africa.

There is extensive evidence that the high meat intake in America contributes to most of the chronic diseases that so many of us suffer and die from, such as obesity, hypertension, heart disease, strokes, diabetes, dementia, autoimmune diseases, inflammatory diseases, and cancer. Diets high in animal products are also bad for the health of the planet, contributing to global warming, deforestation, water pollution, erosion of topsoil and other environmental problems.

The holiday season is upon us and people are thinking about enjoying tasty holiday meals with family and friends. These meals can be good for our health and the health of the planet. There are numerous tasty plant-based, whole food recipes on the internet and in vegan cookbooks such as “Oh She Glows,” “Thug Kitchen,” “How Not to Die Cookbook,” “Forks Over Knives Cookbook, and “Isa Does It.” If you make lentil loaf or your own bean or mushroom burgers, for example, they can be tasty, healthy, and have minimal environmental impact.

What about fake meat? According to Nutrition Action, published by Center for Science in the Public Interest, commercial fake meat has a much lower environmental impact than real meat.

How about human health? Most fake meat options are soy-based, and soy has many proven health benefits. Some companies are now using non-GMO soy. Sometimes other proteins are used, such as quinoa, pea, or chickpea. Unfortunately, many varieties of fake meat are loaded with sodium, and some — including Impossible Burger and Beyond Burger — contain harmful oils such as coconut and palm. However, according to nutritionfacts.org, there are extensive studies showing that even though fake meat is processed, it is still healthier to eat it rather than the real thing.

A few years ago Nutrition Action rated various brands of fake meat; following are their favorites, although it’s still a good idea to check labels for sugar, sodium and added oil:

Veggie burgers: Dr. Praeger’s Perfect Burger or Whole Foods 365 Plant-Based Patties

Dr. Praeger’s Perfect Burger or Whole Foods 365 Plant-Based Patties Fake ground meat: Whole Foods 365 Plant-Based Ground; Gardein Classic Meatless Meatballs

Whole Foods 365 Plant-Based Ground; Gardein Classic Meatless Meatballs Bacon: Sweet Earth Benevolent Bacon; Tofurkey Smoky Maple Bacon (made from Tempe, which is minimally processed, fermented soy)

Sweet Earth Benevolent Bacon; Tofurkey Smoky Maple Bacon (made from Tempe, which is minimally processed, fermented soy) Sausage: MorningStar Original Sausage Patties

MorningStar Original Sausage Patties Chicken strips: Breaded—Garden, Whole Foods, MorningStar; unbreaded—No Evil Comrade Cluck; Garden Chick’n Scallopini

Tofurkey is one of several brands of fake turkey. It looks and tastes like turkey and has the same texture. Meat eaters will eat it without whining much. Many grocery stores carry it, and some brands include plant-based stuffing and gravy. If you add some vegetables, cranberry sauce, sweet potatoes, and other plant foods you end up with a tasty, relatively healthy holiday meal that is also environmentally friendly. Turkeys will appreciate your choice as well.

In summary:

There is extensive evidence that the healthiest diet for humans is plant-based, unprocessed food with no salt, sugar, or added oil, and there are many tasty recipes using these ingredients.

A plant-based, whole food diet is clearly best for health of the planet.

Fake meat is not as healthy for us as real, unprocessed plant food, but a small amount such as a half a fake sausage cut up and added to pasta sauce for flavoring, or fake turkey occasionally for a holiday meal, is not a big problem. And processed plant-based meat is still healthier than actual meat.

Dr. Greg Feinsinger is a retired family physician who started the non-profit Center For Prevention and Treatment of Disease Through Nutrition. For questions or to schedule a free consultation about nutrition or heart attack prevention contact him at gfmd41@gmail.com or 970-379-5718.