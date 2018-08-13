HealthView: Celebrate Valley View babies with Pediatric Partners Thursday

Raising a family in the Roaring Fork Valley can best be described as adventurous. How lucky are we to live in a community with such a diverse range of activities for our kids – from skiing and snowboarding to rafting and kayaking to 4H to the arts and everything in between. Glenwood Springs and our surrounding communities are a place where kids can be kids, and these days, that's tough to find.

This lifestyle is what drew us to Glenwood Springs over 17 years ago to establish Pediatric Partners. We wanted to practice the full spectrum of pediatric care that can't be found in larger metropolitan areas. During those early years Valley View looked a lot different! The Family Birthplace was relatively small and our emergency department only had a few rooms. We kept our patient charts in a little cabinet.

Over the course of those 17 years, we've literally watched the children of this community grow up. And we've grown, too, expanding our practice with clinic locations up to Basalt and down through Silt. Babies we met during our first years in practice are now graduating high school – boy does that makes us feel old! Part of practicing pediatric health is witnessing kids develop and mature. We are now caring for the children of children that we saw early in our careers. Recently, two brothers who we took care of when they were young are now bringing their children to see us. When they speak about the antics their children are getting into, we get to say, "he's just like his dad!" To see the culmination of our work as our patients become adults, and going through that process again with their kids, is a neat perspective.

It's an honor for us to share in both the triumphs and the tragedies of our young patients. There are times when we get to interact with our patients during some of their most meaningful moments, whether good or bad. Those memories, for us, last a lifetime. We had a little boy many years ago who came in with a rock in his ear. He said he put it there because he didn't have any pockets in his pants. He recently graduated high school, and we sent him a small rock with his graduation card.

Though we always say that Pediatric Partners was our first baby, we have had the pleasure of raising our son in this wonderful valley. Our perspective of having a child of our own certainly affected the advice we gave to parents and deepened our empathy towards new parents. There is a common thread of parents who want the very best for their children, each with their own unique story of "making it work." Finding affordable housing and meaningful employment are topics we hear a lot about around here. Despite the challenges, we all chose to stay. It's that sense of togetherness, of community, that unites us. We're all in this together.

It's that sense of community that led Valley View to create our first-ever Valley View Baby celebration. On Thursday, Aug. 16 from 3 to 7 p.m., Valley View will celebrate all those who delivered, or were delivered, here at Valley View.

If you fit this description we hope you'll join us! So far, the most we've come across are three generations of Valley View babies – is anyone out there a fourth generation? If so we'd love to hear from you at feedback@vvh.org<mailto:feedback@vvh.org>.

A lot of folks around town talk of how our valley is changing. So is the practice of medicine. One constant are those connections we make with our patients each and every day. We've appreciated being part of your story, and are honored you are part of ours.

Drs. David and Ellen Brooks established and are pediatricians at Pediatric Partners at Valley View.