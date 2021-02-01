Inside the Chamber column: Chamber member investors essential in helping business and community thrive

To coincide with Valentine’s Day, the Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association is celebrating Member Appreciation Month throughout February. We would like to express our love and gratitude for businesses who have invested or continued to invest in the GSCRA, especially over the past year.

Throughout the month of February, chamber members will be visited by an individual staff member, board member or ambassador. We will be highlighting our members during the month through our e-communications, blog and social media. Members will also receive an invitation to an exclusive and fun virtual networking event, which will not be just a typical Zoom meeting.

Investing in our organization is a choice, and we are grateful for businesses who believe in our mission and vision. The GSCRA’s mission is helping business thrive, and its vision is making Glenwood Springs an ideal mountain community. To carry out the mission, the GSCRA focuses on the following core competencies: building a strong local economy; promoting the community; providing networking, education and business development opportunities; and serving as the voice for business with government.

Representing more than 400 member businesses, the GSCRA serves a population of approximately 10,000 in Glenwood Springs and an economic trade area of over 60,000.

Glenwood Springs’ primary economic driver is tourism, and the GSCRA also serves as the contracted destination marketing organization and operates the visitor center for the city of Glenwood Springs.

Throughout the country, chambers of commerce are uniquely positioned and described as: champions for a thriving community; catalysts for sustainable business growth and development and conveners of leaders and influencers to get things done. Though this has always been true, the COIVD-19 pandemic has brought to light the important role chambers of commerce have in communities probably more than ever before.

Even so, we understand that this past year has been business “unusual,” and therefore we are especially thankful for businesses who have stayed with and joined us.

Providing business-to-business connections is one of the foundations of our organization, and one of the reasons many businesses choose to join the GSCRA. Throughout most of 2020, networking and other events were paused, postponed or transitioned to a virtual environment.

While we look forward to the days when we can get back to larger gatherings, handshakes and even hugs, we will continue to utilize virtual platforms available to us until we can safely host in-person events. As we’ve turned the page to this new year, we’re bringing back some favorite programs and events and introducing new ones.

On Tuesday, Feb. 9, the community is invited to attend the virtual February Business and Breakfast event from 9-10:30 a.m. with the featured topic “Creating that Connection.” Second Street Director of Email Success Tim D’Avis will illustrate how to use the names and email addresses you have collected from your customers as part of your marketing strategy.

This event is brought to the community at no charge through a partnership with Colorado Mountain College, Glenwood Springs Post Independent, BlizzardPress, River Blend Coffee House, Garfield County Public Libraries and the Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association.

Learn more at gcpld.org/business.

This month, we are also reintroducing our W.I.N. (Women Interacting and Networking) monthly meeting.

On Feb. 24, Chrissy Lee-Manes, Certified Herbalist and owner of Homsted, will present “Six Remedies to Reduce Stress.” While we can’t fully remove stress from our lives, we can find ways of coping with it and reducing its health effects. Chrissy will discuss six herbal remedies to help lower stress and anxiety. There will also be time to ask questions and interact with other attendees. Learn more at glenwoodchamber.com/win.

On March 17, we will be presenting a state of the community and economic forecast event. We hope to make this a fun St. Patrick’s Day event, as well as impart great information for your business. Stay tuned for more information.

Like other chambers of commerce, the GSCRA is a champion, catalyst and convener and will continue to be essential to rebuilding the local economy. We couldn’t do this important work without the investment of our members.

When business thrives, community thrives. Together we are stronger, and we will continue the momentum of “Making Glenwood Springs the ideal mountain community.”

Thank you to our members for their support and dedication to our community. We love you!

Angie Anderson is president and CEO of the Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association.